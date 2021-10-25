Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judicial candidate evaluations announced

Judicial candidate evaluations announced

RBBA and GRAWA partnered in evals

By: Bennett Loudon October 25, 2021 0

Two Rochester-area legal organizations have released their judicial candidate evaluations for upcoming elections. The evaluations were conducted as a partnership with the Rochester Black Bar Association (RBBA) and the Greater Rochester Association of Women Attorneys (GRAWA). The RBBA’s Judicial Review Committee includes practicing attorneys from the local legal community. The group’s judicial review process is non-partisan and ...

