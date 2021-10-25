Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 13, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 13, 2021        61  14420 WALTON, ANNE J et ano to HAUG, SCOTT C JR Property Address: 6 LARRIGAN CROSSING, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12571 Page: 0607 Tax Account: 054.02-2-23 Full Sale Price: $251,000.00 14428 ECKERT, DORIS J et ano to YANTACHKA, MAXWELL Property Address: 6291 BUFFALO ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12571 ...

