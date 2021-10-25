Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 27, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT BAJAGAI, TILA R 2 A NORTHGATE MANOR, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $130.00 BAKER, NICOLAS A 22 ROLLING MEADOW DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $160.00 BALL, LAQUAN R 27 ARBUTUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $186.00 BARRETO, JAHMELL T 58 ONEIDA STREET, ...

