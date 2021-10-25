Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 13, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 13, 2021         124 NOT PROVIDED 511 DEWEY C Property Address: Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $240,000.00 JONES, EDMUND Property Address: 32 DUNDAS DRIVE, PENFIELD NY Lender: ATE ENTERPRISES, LLC Amount: $240,000.00 NUCCITELLI, JOHN P & NUCCITELLI, LISA A Property Address: 413 BARTELL LANE, WEBSTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo