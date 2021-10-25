Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Town and public defender’s office parties to litigation: Opinion 21-72

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Town and public defender’s office parties to litigation Town justice obligations Opinion 21-72  Background: The local public defender’s office commenced an Article 78 proceeding against the town court clerk and the town itself to compel the town court clerk to take certain actions. The town just asks if it is ethically ...

