REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL

We are seeking a highly motivated real estate paralegal with residential real estate closing experience (purchases and sales) – bank closings a huge plus. The perfect candidate will have a minimum of 2-4 years of industry experience, be familiar with all aspects of residential real estate closings, able to balance CDs, and possess competence in the preparation of all required closing documents. We are looking for someone who is comfortable in a high-workload environment and who is able to meet strict deadlines.

In addition, the right candidate should be detail-oriented, able to multi-task, and who isn’t afraid to ask questions. We are also looking for someone who doesn’t shy away from learning new things and who picks new skills up quickly. If this describes you, then we invite you to send your resume, a cover letter explaining why you’re a good fit for our firm, and your salary requirements to kjamison@morelllaw.com