Second Circuit – Breach of contract: Moreno-Godoy v. Kartagener

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Breach of contract Ownership of property – Quasi-contract Moreno-Godoy v. Kartagener 19-1279 Judges Calabresi, Menashi, and Cote Background: The plaintiffs retained the defendant, an attorney, as additional legal support for a criminal appeal. The plaintiff’s wife transferred money to the defendant. When the defendant was unable to work on the appeal, the ...

