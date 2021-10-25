Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

By: The Associated Press AAMER MADHANI, ERIC TUCKER, and ZEKE MILLER October 25, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — Election lawsuits multiplying by the day. An obscure federal agency blocking the presidential transition. The very legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory under assault as supporters of Donald Trump riot at the Capitol. Amid all the turmoil, lawyer Dana Remus was the voice of calm for Team Biden. Fighting on multiple fronts as Biden's top lawyer ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo