US judge: Pablo Escobar's cocaine hippos legally 'people'

US judge: Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos legally ‘people’

By: The Associated Press JOHN SEEWER October 25, 2021 0

The offspring of hippos once owned by Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar can be recognized as people or "interested persons" with legal rights in the U.S. following a federal court order. The case involves a lawsuit against the Colombian government over whether to kill or sterilize the hippos whose numbers are growing at a fast pace ...

