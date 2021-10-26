Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Criminal sale of a controlled substance: People v. Manners

Fourth Department – Criminal sale of a controlled substance: People v. Manners

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department Criminal sale of a controlled substance Agency defense – Selling definition People v. Manners KA 18-02414 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. The defendant sold crack cocaine to a buyer ...

