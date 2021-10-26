Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lippes Mathias LLP expands into Rochester market

Lippes Mathias LLP expands into Rochester market

Michael Overmyer joins firm at Linden Oaks office

By: Bennett Loudon October 26, 2021 0

Buffalo-based law firm Lippes Mathias LLP is continuing to grow with a new office in Linden Oaks office park in Pittsford. In about eight years, the firm has grown from 48 lawyers at one location to 135 attorneys spread across eight offices, including Albany, Washington, D.C., Jacksonville, Fla., Chicago, New York City and Toronto. The firm has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo