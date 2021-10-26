Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
MCCM departs downtown for new office in Brighton

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 26, 2021 0

After 42 years in downtown Rochester, McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C., has pulled up stakes from its Four Corners location and moved to Meridian Centre in Brighton. The full-service law firm christened the new first-floor space in Building 300 last week after departing from the historic Talman Building at 25 E. Main St earlier in ...

