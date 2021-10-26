Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 14, 2021           90  NOT PROVIDED AKHTAR, MUHAMMAD to IQBAL, RAFI Property Address: 55 STILL POND WAY, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12572 Page: 0593 Tax Account: 174.07-1-34 Full Sale Price: $87,880.00 BETTY GARBACK IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED JUNE 12 2019 et ano to TINSLEY, NANCY R Property Address: 128 PARLIAMENT CIRCLE, GREECE ...

