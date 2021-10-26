Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 27, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 27, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT OLIVER, JAZLYN D 85 JUNIPER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $140.00 OMEARA, GENA T 53 PECK STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 ORSINI, JONATHAN F 416 MAGEE AVENUE A1, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $200.00 ORTIZ, JAIME F 71 FLOWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo