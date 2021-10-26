Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 14, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 14, 2021         113 NOT PROVIDED BAST, NOAH & BAST, TIFFANY Property Address: 9 BRANCHBROOK DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $6,334.42 BENJAMIN, DEBORAH A & DREIER, DEBORAH A Property Address: 972 PONDBROOK POINT, WEBSTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $164,500.00 BERTOU, BRIAN Property Address: 69 HILLARY DRIVE, CHILI ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo