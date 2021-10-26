Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial fashion show: Opinion 21-73

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial fashion show: Opinion 21-73

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial fashion show Featured merchandizers and artists Opinion 21-73 Background: The inquiring full-time judge would like to organize a virtual judicial fashion show in their capacity as a co-chair of a bar association’s committee for women judges. The event would be for committee members and invited guests and would not be ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo