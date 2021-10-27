Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / AFC attorney challenges decision on payment

AFC attorney challenges decision on payment

Yates County judge cut voucher in half

By: Bennett Loudon October 27, 2021 0

An Ontario County attorney has filed an Article 78 petition challenging a decision by a Yates County Court judge who approved only half of the amount she sought for representing a child in Family Court under the Fourth Department’s Attorneys for Child Program. Canandaigua attorney Susan E. Gray filed the petition in state Supreme Court against ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo