Fourth Department – Brady and Rosario obligations: People v. McGuire

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Brady and Rosario obligations Transcripts held by court People v. McGuire KA 15-01988 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there was no Brady or Rosario violation by failing to ...

