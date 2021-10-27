Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 15, 2021          97  NOT PROVIDED ANCHOR, ALICA M et ano to DIETER, ALICA Property Address: Liber: 12573 Page: 0335 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 DECK, MARY ANNE to PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC Property Address: 2273 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12573 Page: 0212 Tax Account: 077.15-1-5 Full Sale Price: $21,000.00 FARRELL, PATRICK E ...

