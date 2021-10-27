Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 28, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 28, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT FLEECIMALS 44 MORVILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - JANIS, MICHELLE FRANCES PORTINEER 144 FAIRPORT VILLAGE LANDING 178, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - TEAGUE, TERRELL KIRTPATRICK 2 SWEET VIEW LN, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MARK THE OCASSION 79 PANTIAC DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 ...

