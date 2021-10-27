Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 28, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CLARKE, ROBERT 59 GORSLINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN Amount: $2,684.01 GERACI, PAMELA et ano 2781 KENDALL ROAD, HOLLEY NY 14470 Favor: 170 WEST AVENUE OPERATING COMPANY LLC D/B/A ELDERWOOD OF LAKESIDE AT BROCKPORT SNF Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF TERRY M SUGRUE & ...

