Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 15, 2021         150 NOT PROVIDED ABUEBEID, SALAM & ATALLAH, MAMOON Property Address: 24 BROOK VALLEY DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $273,000.00 ALBERT, RONALD S Property Address: 160 VILLAGE LANE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA Amount: $149,311.00 BEYOR, CHARLES L Property Address: 11 COACHWOOD LANE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: ...

