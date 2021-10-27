Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 28, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAKSHI, CHARLENE K Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC Appoints: CELINK LOPEZ, PAUL R Appoints: LOPEZ, MICHELLE M OSTROM, GWENDOLYN E Appoints: PARKER, LORI J PEREZ, ERNESTO Appoints: PEREZ, NINOSKA

