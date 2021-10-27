Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Contempt: In re: Gravel

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Contempt Punitive damages – Notice provisions In re: Gravel 20-1-bk(L) Judges Jacobs, Bianco, and Park Background: PHH Mortgage Corp. appealed from an order of the Bankruptcy Court imposing sanctions in three chapter 13 cases. The creditor was sanctioned for not properly disclosing mortgage statements listing fees. It was also sanctioned for violating ...

