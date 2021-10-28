Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 29-30, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Sept. 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 29, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED GLORY OF GOD MINISTRIES 246 JEFFERSON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT CALIBRATED SOUND 43 WOODLAND PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - ROESSNER, STEPHEN F 43 WOODLAND PARK APARTMENT 310, ROCHESTER NY 14610 - - CITY BOY TIRES 240 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo