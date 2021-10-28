Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 28-29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 28, 2021 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT MAPES, TRICIA M Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER GARBUS LLP Amount: MARTINEZ, JOSE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: MCCULLOUGH, LATRIECE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: MELVIN, BRADLEY W Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: NELSON, ANTONIO Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

