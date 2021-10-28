Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Sept. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 29, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BARR, DEBORAH Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $228,550.18 GARNHAM, DEBORAH L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $70,637.95 LE, SANDRA B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $30,044.05 WILLIAMS, CRISTAL L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,528.17 LIEN RELEASE CMD CONSULTING INC Favor: USA/IRS 709 MARINER CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 CONTROL DESIGN SOLUTIONS Favor: USA/IRS 22 WATERBURY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING Favor: USA/IRS 1475 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo