Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 18, 2021          143 NOT PROVIDED ARNONE, VERONICA R & ARNONE COUTURE, VERONICA Property Address: 238 RYE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $155,250.00 BACHELOR, JAMES M & BACHELOR, MARGARET P Property Address: 20 MERRYHILL LANE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $436,185.00 BARTON, REGINA ...

