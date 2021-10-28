Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Sept. 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 29, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLEN, CONSTANCE Appoints: WHEELER, JESSICA E GENERATION MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC IARIA, ANTHONY J Appoints: DEPPE, JANICE A IARIA, SALVATRICE L Appoints: DEPPE, JANICE A TSENG, CHIN-HUA H Appoints: LEMA, CORINNA TSENG, JAMES J Appoints: LEMA, CORINNA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GREGORY FUNDING LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded September 30, 2021 POWER OF ...

