Eric Ward

Partner, Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP

Ward is a trial attorney who has tried nearly 100 civil jury cases. His practice began with a focus on medical malpractice defense and has expended to include business and intellectual property disputes.

Ward currently focuses heavily on representing clients in significant breach of contract and patent infringement matters. He has experience representing high-tech companies and universities and is comfortable working with a range of technologies.

Ward is a member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association, the New York State Bar Association and its Commercial and Federal Litigation Section, and the Monroe County Bar Association and its Litigation Section.

Ward received his bachelor’s degree from Albion College and his law degree from Washington and Lee University. He has supported Golisano Children’s Hospital and Pittsford Rowing and has taken on multiple pro bono matters.