EXPERIENCED OFFICE ASSISTANT

LITTLER MENDELSON, the nation’s premier employment and labor law firm, is looking for an experienced Office Assistant to assist attorneys, secretaries and paralegals in all phases of the litigation process in its Rochester, NY (Fairport) office. Position requires: excellent working knowledge of all office equipment; familiarity with Microsoft Office applications including Word and Excel; and ability to prioritize to completion assignments from multiple parties. Qualified candidates must have a one to three years of progressively responsible office experience preferably in a law firm or corporate legal department. Must be detailed oriented with strong organizational skills; Possess excellent written and verbal communication skills; Able to adjust to workload fluctuations in a fast-paced environment. Littler Mendelson offers a generous benefits package to all full-time employees and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

To apply: Please send your resume and cover letter (no calls please) to the attention of Christine Fisher at chfisher@littler.com or apply online at www.littler.com/careers.