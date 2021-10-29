Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Pedestrian fatality lawsuit settled for $350,000, avoiding new trial

Pedestrian fatality lawsuit settled for $350,000, avoiding new trial

Judge gave option of new trial or settling

By: Bennett Loudon October 29, 2021 0

The plaintiff in a lawsuit over a pedestrian fatality will accept an award of $350,000, in place of the jury award of $50,000, rather than seek a new trial.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo