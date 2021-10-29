Michael J. Nickerson

Partner, Basch& Nickerson LLP

Years in current role:18

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

As our practice focuses on serving individual inventors and small businesses, I enjoy the personal aspect that this type of work provides. Working with an individual inventor and small business allows me the opportunity to experience more than drafting a patent application — I get to share in their journey, both valleys and mountaintops, as they pursue their dreams. Practicing intellectual property has also enabled me to satisfy my thirst for pursuing knowledge, especially technical knowledge. In summary, my practice has provided fulfillment in both a humanistic and a technological level.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

The biggest challenge that I faced over the last year has been coming back from experiencing full cardiac arrest and having quintuple by-pass surgery. The road back to good health was a hard one. I needed to change my eating habits, develop a proper exercise regiment, and most difficult, find ways to deal with and relieve stress. I could not have done it without the loving support of my wife (who kept me alive on the kitchen floor until the paramedics arrived) and my three daughters. It is still a challenge to keep from falling back into old unhealthy routines, but knowing the blessings, which I have through my family, gives me the strength to persevere.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

I believe that the biggest challenge facing the legal industry is to maintain the correct perspective in dealing with the matters that we handle. The matters are not just another source of income or a boost to one’s ego when we prevail, but each matter is tied to an individual or individuals and that matter is personal to them. We need to keep the human connection in mind when dealing with a client or litigating a case. Otherwise, a client just becomes another meal ticket for us or another rung up the ladder of success, and if the legal industry travels down that path, it will no longer be a profession.