Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 19, 2021       80 14420 COOLEY, ROSS A to SHAVER, GREG Property Address: 9054-9056 RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12575 Page: 0052 Tax Account: 053.02-1-10 Full Sale Price: $150,000.00 HOME PRIDE BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS, INC to BRANDON WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Property Address: 22 WOOD TERRACE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12575 Page: ...

