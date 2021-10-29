Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2021 & Oct. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Sept. 30, 2021 & Oct. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded September 30, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MORRIS, TED JEROME Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MORRIS, TED JEROME Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT POWELL, SHAUN L Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT ALEXANDER, SHAMEKA Favor: South Shore Adjustment Co. LLC., as successor assignee to TEBO Financial Services ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo