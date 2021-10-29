Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 19, 2021        111 NOT PROVIDED ALTIERI, ALICIA A & ALTIERI, MICHAEL T Property Address: 503 SWEET MAPLE RUN, WEBSTER NY Lender: EVANS BANK, NA Amount: $200,000.00 BALDERSTON, WILLIAM III Property Address: 28 WHITESTONE LANE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $448,500.00 BARONE, JENNIFER C & BARONE, MICHAEL A Property Address: ...

