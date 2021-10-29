Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 1, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Oct. 1, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANDREWS, DAVID L Appoints: ANDREWS, NATHAN D ANDREWS, VICKI J Appoints: ANDREWS, DAVID L BERTRAM, MARCIA J Appoints: BERTRAM, PETER B BUCCI, HELEN Appoints: BUCCI, JEFFREY COLE, CAROL J Appoints: COLE, DOUGLAS DELGADO, NITZA Appoints: SAMUDIO, OMAYRA P JAMES, ALISA R Appoints: RAMBLE, ASHLEY E JENSEN, LOUISE A Appoints: JENSEN, CHRIS E STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo