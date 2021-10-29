Neal Slifkin

Partner, Harris Beach PLLC

Years in current role:21

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

I enjoy working with and understanding complicated new technologies. By understanding these new technologies, I am able to effectively assist my clients with protecting and monetizing their intellectual property. I also enjoy gaining a deep understanding of my clients’ businesses, so that I can deliver practical advice specific to their business needs.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

While I have been able to connect with clients through video conferencing and telephone calls, these are no substitute for in-person meetings and office visits. I look forward to being able to return to meeting with clients at their places of business, which allows for more personal connections and allows me to have a better understanding of their businesses.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

In my over 30 years of practicing law, I have seen many changes. I have had to constantly adapt to meet the changing needs of my clients. Clients continue to require improvements in the efficiency in which legal services are provided. Lawyers must learn to embrace new technologies and software to remain current, efficient and competitive.

What are you most looking forward to doing as COVID restrictions ease?

I am looking forward to attending social events with family, friends and colleagues.