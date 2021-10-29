Pete Bilinski

Partner, Chair of Patent Practice Area, Barclay Damon LLP

Years in current role:14

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

The diversity of technologies that I am fortunate to handle on a daily basis. For example, I might meet a client in the morning wishing to patent a fishing rod made from a specific material and then meet with yet another client in the afternoon to discuss an inventive control rod for a reactor made from the same material.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

The traditional office paradigm as we know it could soon be a memory not too unlike the rotary phone, thank you COVID. Many will wish to remain remote while others decide to branch off on their own to create virtual offices. The effect of this shift will produce increased competition in general as well as create a number of new challenges for both large and small legal employers. Perhaps this will not be the case, at least initially in litigation. That said, it’s almost a certainty in legal niche areas, such as patents and trademarks.

What are you most looking forward to doing as COVID restrictions ease?

Honestly and while Facetime and Zoom are great tools … definitely await being able to travel again without compunction, and especially visiting out of state family members and friends.