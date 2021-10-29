Terria P. Jenkins

Senior Counsel, Bond, Schoeneck& King, PLLC

Years in current role:less than 1

What do you enjoy most about practicing intellectual property law?

I most enjoy having the privilege of partnering with my clients to develop, establish, protect and leverage their brands. Having spent a significant portion of my career as in-house counsel, I have a particular affinity for brand strategy. Strategic brand counseling helps clients leverage their brand promise in all aspects of business engagement. Establishing a strong brand identity and consistently delivering on a brand’s promise are key to strong customer relationships and organizational success, whether your business is a for-profit or a non-profit organization. I enjoy working collaboratively with business and marketing teams to achieve their particular brand and marketing goals.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

My greatest challenge over the past year has been navigating through the large-scale change occurring as a result of the pandemic and social issues in our nation. It feels as if our country is undergoing a significant renovation and we are in the phase of the renovation where you see the demolition and the problems that need to be addressed but where it is difficult to visualize the end product, the remodel that we are hoping to achieve to be “a more perfect Union.” I believe that change starts with each of us individually, so I have been deeply introspective over this period assessing my personal paradigms and approaches with a view toward improving for better connectedness, more optimism and greater awareness of the needs and perspectives of others in my circles and my communities.

What do you see as the biggest changes in the legal industry in the next 3-5 years?

I think virtual meetings and remote connectivity are the new normal and will be around for the long haul. This presents a great opportunity to connect and serve the needs of a greater diversity of clients seeking sophisticated, business savvy, commercially practical advice and cost effective advice. I hope to see more modernization efforts in trademark offices and examination processes to increase efficiency and to better align with current technological and commercial realities.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

I am a big believer in community, and, particularly, the importance of meaningful connections across cultures and groups. My practice of my Christian faith and my ongoing spiritual development are essential aspects of my identity and lifestyle. Accordingly, being actively engaged in my church, especially its people development and community outreach initiatives, is vitally important to me and is where I invest a great deal of my time. I am also focused on social justice reform to address long term systemic injustice so I volunteer and serve on the board of a local agency, JustCause, in various access to justice initiatives and in representing underserved members of our community. Finally, my husband and I are working with our children’s schools to advance diversity, equity and inclusivity.

What are you most looking forward to doing as COVID restrictions ease?

I am most looking forward to resuming travel, enjoying great meals with friends and family and enjoying celebrations with family and friends, especially during the holidays! Doing life together has taken on new significance in this season.