Home / News / Former Surrogate Judge Arnold F. Ciaccio dies at 91

Former Surrogate Judge Arnold F. Ciaccio dies at 91

Calling hours are Wednesday

By: Bennett Loudon November 2, 2021 0

Arnold F. Ciaccio, former Monroe County Surrogate Judge,  and father of current Monroe County Surrogate Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio, died at his Brighton home early Monday morning following a long illness. He was 91. Ciaccio grew up on Springfield Avenue in Rochester. His father was a labor leader with the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. A graduate ...

