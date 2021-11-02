Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Mental abnormality: Doy S. v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Mental abnormality Conflicting experts – Psychopathy and antisocial personality disorder Doy S. v. State of New York CA 20-00579 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The respondent appealed from the grant of the petition directing an unconditional discharge from the custody of the Office of Mental Health. The court had ...

