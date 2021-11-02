Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 21, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 21, 2021     74 NOT PROVIDED ADDAMSON, RICHARD TYRONE JR to ROBERTSON, CIARRA A et ano Property Address: Liber: 12576 Page: 0508 Tax Account: 95.05-2-19 Full Sale Price: $217,500.00 JARZ HOLDINGS LLC to NESA PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 213 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12576 Page: 0129 Tax Account: 107.07-5-2 Full Sale Price: $140,000.00 MARTIN, ANDREW ...

