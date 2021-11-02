Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 5, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GATES, BRIAN S Favor: KUNZ, JED NELSON Attorney: MORABITO, DAVID ROBERTSON Amount: $10,000,000.00 KING, TIARIA 125 WINCHESTER STREET APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $10,469.66 MENKE, TYLER 544 RUMSON ROAD APT 5, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: ...

