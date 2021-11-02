Second Circuit – Fugitive disentitlement doctrine: United States v. Sindzingre

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fugitive disentitlement doctrine Fugitivity – Pendent jurisdiction United States v. Sindzingre 19-1698 Judges Livingston, Walker, and Jacobs Background: The defendant was charged with violating the Commodity Exchange Act. She appealed from an order that applied the fugitive disentitlement doctrine and denied her motion to dismiss the indictment on grounds of extraterritoriality and ...

