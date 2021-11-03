Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Oct. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 22, 2021         82 NOT PROVIDED COASTAL FINANCIAL LLC to MANSFIELD, CHRISTINE Property Address: 15 ALFRED AVENUE, CHILI NY Liber: 12577 Page: 0159 Tax Account: 160.07-2-42 Full Sale Price: $20,000.00 FIRST KINGDOM PROPERTIES LLC to CENTAURO CONSTRUCTION LLC Property Address: 47 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12577 Page: 0009 Tax Account: 105.57-3-3 Full Sale ...

