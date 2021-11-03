Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded October 6, 2021 CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED ALLENS CANALSIDE MARINE INC 416 ELM GROVE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 I|||ALLENS CANALSIDE MARINE INC| DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT NEENS AUTO 72 DONAVAN ST, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - LIPFORD, SHELDON 137 RUGBY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - SUSKIE JEWELRY 95 CITY VIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625 - ...

