Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded October 6, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALMAJANAHI, AHMED et ano 797 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: SYSCO SYRACUSE, LLC Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $9,229.79 FAGAN, BRANDON et ano 92 LYNDHURST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: THE HERTZ CORPORATION Attorney: SOLOMON AND SOLOMON PC Amount: $16,902.00 GATES, BRIAN S 792 BERG ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519 Favor: ...

