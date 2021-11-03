Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Oct. 6-7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded October 6, 2021 LIEN SATISFIED CURRAN, ANNA Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES & ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC 19 RILEY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606 CURRAN, ANNA Favor: PLATINUM PROPERTIES & ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC 133 PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Liens Filed Recorded October 7, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CONTROL DESIGN SOLUTIONS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,307.93 MALARA, NICHOLAS A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $94,688.28 LIEN RELEASE DENARO, JOHN Favor: UNITED STATES ...

