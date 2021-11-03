Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Oct. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 22, 2021        111 NOT PROVIDED AMOROSO, MICHAEL J & AMOROSO, PATRICIA M Property Address: 374 HILLVIEW DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $7,000.00 BADURA, PAUL J & WESNER, RICHARD L JR Property Address: 1 LOOKOUT VIEW ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,023.00 BELLANCA, PAUL Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo